Pakistan Summons India's Envoy In Islamabad Over Karnataka Hijab Row After Peddling Lies

In a lopsided escalation to the Hijab controversy in Karnataka, regressive and terror-friendly neighbour country Pakistan has suddenly decided to summon India's Charge d'Affaires in Islamabad over the matter.

This move by the Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs comes on a day that the country's Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi peddled fake news regarding India banning Hijabs and trying to 'ghettoise' Muslims, when in reality the matter pertains to whether or not Hijabs should be allowed in educational institutions that don't permit them as part of the stipulated dress code. The Karnataka High Court is hearing a batch of pleas challenging the decision to not allow Hijabs and the matter was on Wednesday referred to a larger bench which will take it up at 2:30 pm on Thursday.

However, Pakistan's ill-intended entry into the controversy is noteworthy, as it comes from a country which is generally on the polar opposite side of the debate wherein Hijab and 'loose-fitting dresses' are the compulsory attires stipulated for women. Pakistan is also the same country that has turned a blind eye to horrific suppression and human rights abuse of Uyghur Muslims in China as well as the Taliban's re-emergence in Afghanistan that has put a question-mark over the very notion of emancipation of women.

The Karnataka Hijab row has also now been hijacked for political purposes, with politicians taking the opportunity to raise it in places far removed from Karnataka's Udupi where the debate began. Campaigning for the Uttar Pradesh elections, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has waded into the matter without considering India's history of a school uniform code, and only sought to add more religions and 'Hijabs' into the mix, opining that women should have the right to wear what they want, whether it be a Hijab, Ghoonghat, Bikini or a pair of jeans.

By and large, responses to Priyanka Vadra's declaration were along the lines of what Hema Malini said - "Whatever she has said is not applicable in schools. That might be applicable outside classes but cannot be followed in schools." The Vishwa Hindu Parishad was not as willing to afford Vadra the benefit-of-doubt, asking "Is Priyanka Vadra out of her senses? Does she want girls to wear bikinis in schools?"