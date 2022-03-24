Pakistan Supreme Court Hearing Underway; What's In Store For Imran Khan's Political Fate?

Trouble continues to mount over Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan as his days are speculated to be numbered as the PM of the country. A five-member bench of Pakistan Supreme Court on Thursday is hearing on a petition filed by Attorney General to seek its directions on Article 63-A of the Constitution, which deals with disqualification of parliamentarians over defection along with Imran Khan seeking a life time disqualification for those who vote against him. As per sources, the next hearing is scheduled on Friday, March 25.

Amid the Supreme Court hearing, several political reactions have been pouring in from Pakistan. Speaking to the media, National Assembly of Pakistan member and Pakistan Muslim League (N) leader Rana Sanaullah said, "This political party was brought to power by this country, but after they came to power, they destroyed the political culture and economy of Pakistan. I hope this process comes to a conclusion soon and should not be delayed at any cost."

When Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s Fawad Chaudhry was asked by the media as to what is the proof against Imran Khan, he stated, "There is a lot of proof, do you think he is Mother Teresa?"

Meanwhile, Sindh Agriculture Minister and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader Manzoor Wassan has predicted that Shahbaz Sharif, the chief of Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N), will be the next Prime Minister of the country. In a statement, he informed that Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), who were supporting PM Imran Khan-led government, will join the Opposition, as per reports.

What is Imran Khan's political fate?

As Pakistan PM Imran Khan is set to face a no-confidence motion in the National Assembly on Friday, this motion is expected to be proven as the last straw to decide Khan's fate. The opposition parties in Pakistan are ready to oust Imran Khan as they submitted the no-trust motion in the National Assembly secretariat on March 8.

Around two dozen members of his own Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party have closed ranks with the Opposition parties and said they will vote for the motion against him. The trust vote indicates very clearly that Khan does not have the majority support in the 342-member Parliament.