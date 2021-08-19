Pakistan Takes Credit Amid Afghan Crisis; Imran Govt Touts Role In US-Taliban Negotiations

Speaking about Pakistan's role between Afghanistan and the USA, Pakistan's Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Wednesday said that Pakistan cannot be ignored as it convinced Taliban to hold talks with the US. According to a PTI report, Ahmed was quoted saying, "No country can ignore Pakistan as it played a significant role in bringing the US and Taliban to the negotiating table."

Pakistan's Interior Minister on US-Afghanistan relations

While speaking on the Afghanistan issue, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said that earlier, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has made attempts to convince Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to hold discussions with the Taliban, but he was not prepared for it.

Pakistan has also offered a special package of transit visas to Afghan diplomats and senior officials on their arrival to Islamabad. Also, all the Pakistani airports will remain open for foreign diplomats, journalists, and senior officials of the IMF, World Bank, etc, arriving from Kabul, he added.

Further, refuting reports on the ongoing tension in the Torkham and Chaman borders, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said that no such thing is going on and that Pakistan has already evacuated 900 diplomats and foreign journalists from Afghanistan. Also, 613 Pakistanis have been brought back from Afghanistan since the Taliban took over.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi while addressing the public on Wednesday said that the agenda of the Ashraf Ghani-led Afghan Govt failed as the Taliban have announced a general amnesty and are also not restricting women from their rights. Further calling the previous government a corrupt setup, he said that many countries are contacting Pakistan regarding the resolution of the Afghanistan issue.

Minister Qureshi will be soon visiting Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Azerbaijan, and Iran concerning the situation in Afghanistan.

Rasheed Ahmed on Pakistani Taliban issue

Earlier on Tuesday, Minister Rasheed Ahmed informed about taking the Afghan Taliban on board for addressing the issue of the terror group, Tehreek-e-Taliban. His statement came after reports started surfacing regarding the release of Pakistani Taliban militants from the jails of Afghanistan. He also hopes that since Pakistan is not against Afghanistan, the latter won't allow its soil to be used against Pakistan.

(Image Credits: AP)