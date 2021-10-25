Pakistan: Tehreek-e-Labbaik Suspends March To Islamabad After Govt Agrees To Free Leader

Tehreek-e-Labbaik (TLP), a hardline Islamist party, agreed to suspend its march into Islamabad after Pakistan decided to drop pending charges against the party's leader, Saad Rizvi, on Sunday, October 24. Party supporters left the eastern city of Lahore on Saturday, October 23, clashing for the second day in succession with police who fired tear gas into the gathering.

The TLP group set out for Islamabad a day earlier with the intention of pressuring the government to release Saad Rizvi. Punjab's provincial law minister, Raja Basharat, said that under the terms of the agreement, Punjab will drop all charges against Rizvi and free all those arrested during the protest march by Tuesday, October 26, AP reported.

Sajid Saifi, a spokesman for Rizvi's party, verified the minister's claim and stated that thousands of party supporters will remain in Mureedke awaiting the release of jailed party officials and members, AP reported. The deal also states that the federal government will honour a previous agreement with the TLP to handle diplomatic ties with France over the publication of the Prophet Muhammad's cartoons, according to Basharat. Rizvi was imprisoned last year during anti-French protests following the publishing of caricatures of Prophet Muhammad. Rizvi had been arrested in advance on suspicion of inciting people to gather illegally.

TLP demands suspension of French ambassador to Pakistan

Pakistan Interior Minister Shaikh Rashid Ahmed informed AP that the TLP's demand for expulsion of the French ambassador to Pakistan over the cartoons would be taken up by a Parliamentary Committee in the coming days. The TLP executive council held talks with Basharat, Ahmed, and Religious Affairs Minister Noorul Haq Qadri.

In Lahore, violent fights erupted between security forces and Islamists, killing at least two police officers and injuring about a dozen others, according to police. Saifi, the spokesperson of TLP, alleged that police fire killed four party supporters and injured many more, whereas Ahmed claimed that the administration is unaware of any TLP supporters who have died. The demonstrators allegedly set fire to numerous police vehicles.

Rizvi's party rose to prominence in Pakistan's 2018 elections by campaigning solely on the issue of protecting the country's blasphemy legislation, which punishes anybody who insults Islam with death. It has a history of organising violent demonstrations to force the government to fulfil its demands.

(With inputs from AP, Image: @OyeMehbub/Twitter)