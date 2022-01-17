Last Updated:

Pakistan: Tehrik-i-Taliban Claims To Have Killed Four Policemen In Bannu District

The Tehrik-i-Taliban (TTP) killed four police officers of Pakistan on January 16 in the deadliest clash between the militants and security forces.

Pakistan

The Tehrik-i-Taliban (TTP) killed four police officers of Pakistan on January 16 in the deadliest clash between the militants and security forces, according to a TTP spokesman on January 17. According to him, the Pakistani Taliban attacked the Ahmadzai Police Station in Domail Tehsil of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Bannu district. He went on to say that the attack lasted an hour and a half, during which four police officers were killed or injured and the rest fled.

The TTP spokesman tweeted, "Yesterday night, At around midnight, Mujahideen of (TTP) attacked Ahmadzai Police Station in Domail Tehsil of Bannu District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The attack lasted for an hour and a half, in which four policemen were killed and wounded and the rest fled. Alhamdulillah."

Four Pakistani soldiers were killed by TTP in Dec '21

In a similar incident, on December 31, 2021, according to the Pakistani Army, four Pakistani troops were killed in a gunfight with the Pakistani Taliban in the clash between militants and security forces since a truce was called off earlier that month. Four soldiers were killed "during an intense exchange of fire" while security forces raided suspected hideouts in Mir Ali, North Waziristan, according to an army statement.

It said that one "terrorist" was caught with guns and ammunition. Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) is a rebel group with roots in the Afghan militants who took power. The Taliban sought refuge in a TTP-controlled area along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border during their 20-year war against Afghanistan's former NATO-backed republican government.

Many TTP detainees were released from Afghan prisons after the Taliban took power in August 2021. The TTP, on its part, has declared the Taliban to be a role model in its fight against Pakistan. Indeed, following the Taliban's return to Kabul, the TTP increased its attacks against Pakistani security personnel dramatically. Following the end of a month-long ceasefire in December, the TTP claimed responsibility for 45 assaults against Pakistani security forces, amounting to 117 fatalities by the end of the month.

