Amid the raging political turmoil that has engulfed Pakistan, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) said that it has not received any directives from the Pakistani administration to restore mobile internet service. Following the arrest of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, his supporters took to the streets of Pakistan and staged brutal demonstrations. In light of the mayhem that has engulfed the country, the Pakistani administration decided to stop internet services in major Pakistani cities. According to Geo TV, the step was taken by the authorities to control the spread of chaos and “misinformation”. The blockade affected the user’s access to major social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

On Friday, PTA released a statement over the issues and stated that mobile and internet service across the country will remain suspended until further notice, Geo TV reported. However, the country’s telecom regulator made it clear that broadband internet services will be made available to the users. The statement came a day after Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that mobile internet services will be hopefully restored in the next 36 hours.

However, Sanaullah made it clear that the services will remain disrupted until all the “instigators and perpetrators” are arrested. “There are many people who used these services legally and they are the ones losing out so we have to keep that under surveillance,” Sanaullah told Geo TV. “The situation is that the people who have come out, their entire work is done on the internet, all their abuse, their planning, all of it is done on social media,” he added.

Lahore High Court seeks answers

In the midst of all the chaos, the Lahore High Court on Thursday sought replies from the federal government and PTA on the suspension of internet services across the country. The court was challenging a petition filed by Advocate Abuzar Sal­man Niazi, who challenged the suspension. In light of his petition, Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh issued notices to the respondents and asked for the submission of replies by May 22. The judge also issued a notice to the Pakistani attorney general for his assistance in the interpretation of relevant laws and various provisions of the constitution.