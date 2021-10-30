Pakistan: TLP Protest Against Imran Khan Intensifies, Thousands March Towards Islamabad

A massive agitation is currently underway in Pakistan with thousands of Tehreek-e-Labbaik (TLP) protesters marching towards Islamabad demanding the expulsion of the French Ambassador to Pakistan. To help understand the situation, Major (Retd) Gaurav Arya spoke exclusively to Republic and explained the conflict between TLP and Pakistani Government. Meanwhile, the agitators have crossed the Gujranwala area and the Pakistani Government has said that they will draw a tough line at Wazirabad.

Sources also informed that Pakistan is trying to black out the protest video from the rest of the world.

Adding his inputs, Gaurav Arya asserted, "they have crossed Gujranwala and now there is a red line that Pakistani administration said that they will draw at Wazirabad so the problem is the red line decision is being handed to Punjab rangers and entire Punjab is under Punjab rangers and it is officered by Pakistan army. The protesters are held back from entering Islamabad and it is not just about the French ambassador it is also about severing the diplomatic relationship with France. The TLP is saying that Prophet Mohammed has been insulted by France while the Pakistani Government is saying these are militants, no these are Pakistanis that you see on the streets, they are mechanics, shopkeepers, plumbers. It is a political party".

Pakistan Government says TLP protesters have killed people

Taking to Twitter, Pakistan NSA Moeed Yusuf stated that the group has killed our policemen, destroyed public property and has been causing disruption in the country. He asserted that legal action will be taken against the people who were responsible for these acts. He further warned, "There will be NO armed militias of any sort in the country."

Moeed Yusuf in a tweet said, "For all individuals and groups who think they can challenge the writ of the Pakistani state, do not test the proposition. As the basic principle of national security, the state will never shy away from protecting each and every citizen from any form of violence. TLP has crossed the red line and exhausted the state's patience."

Adding thread to his own Tweet, he mentioned, 'they have martyred policemen, destroyed public property, and continue to cause massive public disruption. Law will take its course for each one of them and terrorists will be treated like terrorists with no leniency.'