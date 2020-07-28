Pakistan To Confer Its Highest Civilian Award To Separatist Puppet Syed Ali Shah Geelani

In a shocking but entirely believable development, a resolution has been passed in Pakistan to confer the country’s highest civilian award, Nishan-e-Pakistan, to Kashmiri separatist and former Hurriyat Conference chief Syed Ali Shah Geelani. Moreover, as per reports, they have proposed to name a university after the pro-Pak stooge him and proposed inclusion of his 'struggle’ in the country’s academic curriculum.

Geelani who is well known for spreading Pakistan's propaganda in the valley, resigned from Hurriyat earlier this month. As per reports, the resolution has been moved by Jamaat-i-Islami senator Mustaq Ahmad. The resolution which was passed unanimously with a voice vote in the Pakistan Senate said that Geelani had made 'selfless and relentless struggle and sacrifices” in the struggle for 'self-determination” in Jammu and Kashmir J&K.

Geelani resigns from Hurriyat

Earlier, this month, in a massive development, Geelani resigned from the Hurriyat conference saying that he would keep himself aloof from the matters of the conference. The 90-year-old who is also the former Chairman of the Hurriyat Conference, in his letter expressed his desire to distance himself from the Hurriyat due to the 'present state and condition' of the party. His resignation is being seen as a big setback to Pakistan and the ISI whose agenda Geelani propagated for years. The leader has been dealing with multiple ailments and has mostly been under house arrest at his residence in Hyderpora since 2010, though as stated in his letter, his anti-India activities continued.

In the three-page letter, Geelani accused the current leadership of Hurriyat for indulging in 'anti-party activities' and lack of 'accountability.' Blaming the internal politics of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Geelani in his letter to the present Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said that the organisation was riddled with financial irregularities with its leaders fearing loss of positions over anything else. He said that he had 'hopes' from the Hurriyat to lead the community in Kashmir which failed.

Geelani added that for years he tried to sideline the shortcomings of the Hurriyat but the Hurriyat's 'anti-party' activities and decisions against the party's own leadership propelled him to completely disassociate himself from it. Affirming that he held no accountability for the Hurriyat, Geelani said that he distances himself from all the decisions of the separatist party from today onwards.

