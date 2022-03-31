Pakistan To Issue “demarche” To Country Which Sent 'secret Threat Letter'

In a significant development, the Pakistan administration has decided to issue a 'démarche' to the country which sent it a 'secret threat letter'. According to sources, a consensus has been reached during the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting to send a démarche to the foreign entity, which Pakistan has been claiming, is responsible for its political turmoil.

"Intelligence is tantamount to interference in Pakistan's internal affairs. Interference in Pakistan's internal affairs is unacceptable under any circumstances," the country noted after the NSC meeting.

Statement issued post the 37th meeting of the Committee (NSC) at the Prime Minister House earlier today.



"Pakistan will issue a strong demarche to the country in question"



Also, PM Imran Khan is expected to address the Nation shortly!

Brandishing a 'secret letter' sent by former Pakistan ambassador to the US, Asad Majeed, Imran Khan has claimed that a foreign country was 'unhappy' with Pakistan's policies and his trip to Russia at the onset of the Ukraine war. A possible regime change and a no-trust motion that Imran Khan is all set to face have also been mentioned in the alleged letter, sources revealed.

Pak Army & establishment on same page: Sources

Moreover, in yet another big development, sources have reported that a consensus between the Pakistani establishment and military has also been reached during the aforementioned meeting. The two are said to be on the same page.

According to the Pakistan Prime Minister's Office, "Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired the 37th meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) today at Prime Minister's House. The Committee decided that Pakistan will issue a strong demarche to the country in question both in Islamabad and in the country’s capital through proper channel in keeping with diplomatic norms."

It added, "Participants also endorsed the Cabinet’s decision in the Special Cabinet meeting held on 30th March, 2022 under the Prime Minister’s chairmanship to take the parliament into confidence through an in-camera briefing of the National Security Committee of the Parliament."

Meanwhile, ahead of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's address, 15 rebel Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) have been removed from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) internal communication WhatsApp Group. The development comes after several PTI MNAs, and former allies jumped ship ahead of the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan. Notably, the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has lost the majority in the 342-member House after ally Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM) entered a deal with the Opposition on Wednesday, March 30.

As per the latest change in the dynamics, PTI has 166 members (155 PTI MNAs and 11 allies) in the National Assembly, while the united opposition has 175 members, meanwhile, the majority mark is 172. The Pakistan National Assembly has been adjourned till April 3.