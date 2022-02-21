Pakistan To Take Authority Of The Tribal Area To Continue Fencing Durand Line

As tension between Taliban and Pakistan rises over the Durand Line fencing, Pakistan has planned to take authority of the tribal regions near the Durand Line and finish its Durand barbed-wire barrier, as per Pakistani authorities quoted in the Western media, reported Shamshad News. According to ANI, the Pakistan military has initiated an operation along the Durand Line bordering Afghanistan in response to fatal attacks on Pakistani forces.

Over the last two months, there have been skirmishes between Afghan and Pakistani soldiers along the Durand Line in the provinces such as Nangarhar, Kandahar, Nimroz, Kunar, as well as Khost over the building of barbed wire fences, some of which were made by the Taliban government. However, the Taliban has refused to recognise the Durand Line as Afghanistan's and Pakistan's 'official' border.

In addition to this, as per military analysts, Pakistan's bilateral strategy has not altered, and the nation wants to distance itself from international criticism after years of being accused of training and supporting terrorism.

Pakistan has been instilling artificial instability to finish the Durand Line barbed wire fencing: Experts

A former soldier Toryali said, “Pakistan is based on lies and several terrorist groups are being trained in Pakistan. It is clear to the whole world, and it is time to get rid of all the crimes that Pakistan has committed against humanity and to hand over to the current government of Afghanistan the actions that we have not done so far,” ANI reported.

Furthermore, University lecturer Faiz Mohammad Hollande believes that Pakistan has been instilling artificial instability on its territory and in tribal regions, as well as carrying out planned assaults, in order to finish the Durand Line barbed wire project. Hollande went on to say that Pakistan has always followed a "two-pronged policy towards Afghanistan”. As per ANI, "To protect the wire, Taliban officials have been forced to work together to protect it, so there are occasional unwanted artificial attacks on Iraqi soil," he added.

Moreover, the military analysts have rejected the claims made by the Pakistani Interior Ministry and its representative to the United Nations that militants have entered into Pakistan and are trying to construct the barbed wire barrier.

Indicating the claims as an ‘excuse’, military expert Sarwar Niazi said, “Pakistan itself is a platform for militant training.” Niazi further clarified that Pakistan wishes to finish the Durand Line's barbed-wire barrier under such pretext.

It is worth noting that Pakistan and Afghanistan have been at odds over the 2,600-kilometre Durand Line. Earlier in January, Pakistan's Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad had stated that the wire barrier spans roughly 2,600 kilometres, and only 21 kilometres of the fence remain. The minister had further asserted that the rest of the fence would be done in accordance with the Tabilan's requirements.

(Image: AP/ Unsplash)