Pakistan: Top Commander Among 6 Killed In Helicopter Crash, PM Sharif Condoles Demise

The Pakistan Army aviation helicopter carrying six senior military officers crashed while on a flood relief operation in Balochistan province.

All six senior military officers of Pakistan, including a top commander of XII Corps, lost their lives in the helicopter crash in Lasbela, Balochistan on Tuesday. In an official confirmation, Major General Babar Iftikhar, Director General Inter-Services Public Relations -- the media wing of Pakistan's armed forces announced that all officers including Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali had lost their lives in the crash. The accident is suspected to have occurred due to bad weather as per initial investigations, he said. 

The Pakistan Army aviation helicopter carrying six senior military officers crashed while on a flood relief operation in Balochistan province after losing contact with air traffic control. The six individuals on board included the Commander of XII Corps Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali, who was supervising the flood relief operations in Balochistan province.

"A Pakistan army aviation helicopter which was on flood relief operations in Lasbela, Balochistan lost contact with ATC. 6 individuals were on board including Commander 12 Corps who was supervising flood relief operations in Balochistan. The search operation is underway," the media wing of Pakistan's armed forces -- said in a tweet on Monday. 

Shehbaz Sharif expresses condolences 

Following the confirmation, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his condolences and said that the country would remain eternally indebted to thee sons of soil. "They were doing a sacred duty of providing relief to flood affectees," he said. 

Incidentally, General Sarfraz was one of the contenders interviewed by former Prime Minister Imran Khan for the post of Director General Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) in October last year, according to the Express Tribune newspaper. He had served as Pakistan's defence attache in the United States. The others on board included Major Syed the pilot, Major Talha the co-pilot, Director-General of Coast Guards Brigadier Amjad, Engineer Brigadier Khalid, and Chief Naik Mudassir.

The helicopter took off from Uthal at 5:10 pm on Monday and was supposed to land in Karachi at 6:05 pm, but it lost contact with the air traffic controller, officials said. Army officials and police were busy combing the area to locate the helicopter, but their efforts were hampered due to the treacherous mountainous terrain and the damaged roads due to the floods in the region.

(With PTI inputs)

