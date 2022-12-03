Pakistan Tops List Of Countries At Risk Of Mass Killings, For 3rd Time In A Row: US Report

The animosities between the Pakistan army forces and the Pakistani wing of Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP) have led to rising threats of mass violence in the country. In the midst of multiple security challenges and human rights challenges in the country, Pakistan has topped the list of nations at the highest risk of experiencing mass killings. Pakistan has topped the list for the third time in a row and the gruesome condition of instability in the country are the reasons to blame.

According to ANI, the rankings were put out by the US think-tank Early Warning Project. While Pakistan takes the top spot, Asian countries like Myanmar and Yemen bagged the second and third spots. In the 28-page report, the think tank talked about how Pakistan is engulfed with the “increasing violence by the Tehreek-e-Taliban.”

The Early Warning Project is a research organisation that identifies countries that are at risk of Mass violence. The project is a joint initiative of the Simon Skjodt Center for the Prevention of Genocide at the US Holocaust Memorial Museum and the Dickey Center for International Understanding at Dartmouth College. Commenting on their recent report, the Project asserted, “The Early Warning Project judges there was an ongoing mass killing perpetrated by the Taliban Movement of Pakistan and associated militias as of the end of 2021.” The report came to light after four people lost their lives in the recent bomb blast by a suicide bomber of TTP in Pakistan.

Threat of mass violence as TTP ends ceasefire with Pak govt

The threat of mass violence becomes even more severe in the country after the TTP decided to end its ceasefire with the Islamabad administration. Two days after the ceasefire ended between the Pakistani wing of the Taliban and the Pakistani government, a suicide bomber from the banned group blew himself up near a patrolling police truck in Quetta’s Baleli area.

As per PTI, TTP claimed responsibility for the attack. According to TTP, the attack was conducted to avenge the killing of their former spokesperson Abdul Wali also known as Omar Khalid Khurasani. Khurasani was killed in a bombing in Afghanistan’s Paktika province earlier this year. The TTP claimed that it decided to call off the ceasefire after “the Pakistani army ramped up operations against mujahideen in different areas.”