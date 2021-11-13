Pakistan: Trouble For Lahore Residents As Air Quality Degrades; HC Slams Govt For Inaction

Days after the city was named as the 'most polluted' across the globe, residents of Pakistan's Lahore on Saturday continued to breathe the 'hazardously polluted smoggy air' with the Air Quality Index (AQI) at the 300-450 mark.

The AQI of the city at 8:35 pm on Saturday was recorded at 309. It was recorded highest at 467 earlier in the day. The city was on Thursday listed as the most polluted city in the world. Neighbouring Karachi was ranked 5th.

Deputy Commissioner of Lahore has formed an 'Anti-smog Task Force' to combat the rising air pollution in the city. The team includes heads from the department of environment, Water and Sanitation Agency, Metropolitan Corporation Lahore, Industries, and police, ANI reported citing a media report.

"Two special teams have been formed to monitor cars emitting smoke in the city," Lahore Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Usman said. He added that the government has planned to take stock of brick kilns and factories in and across the city using boilers and surfaces.

Lahore HC slams government for failing to mitigate issue

Meanwhile, the Lahore High Court on Friday heard a case regarding environmental pollution. The court ruled that no steps have been taken in the city by the administration to control smog.

The High Court also slammed bureaucrats in Pakistan and said that they are just sitting in their offices sending reports from there, ANI reported.

The Air Quality Index data released on Thursday listed Lahore on the list of most polluted cities in the world. As per local media, the AQI maintained the 500 above mark for the fourth consecutive day in various parts of the city which further deteriorated to 700 after 12 pm on Thursday.

Smog - A matter of concern

As per experts, the prime attribute to the formation of smog is air pollution. They have noted that rain can only lessen the smog but has an intangible effect. They warned that smog can not only cause accidents but is also harmful to the health of people. An AQI above the 300 mark is considered as 'Hazardous'. Man-made smog is emitted from the combustion of coal, vehicular emissions, industrial emissions, forest and agricultural fires, and photochemical reactions of these emissions.

As per doctors and health experts, healthy people 'not' even suffering from respiratory illnesses may experience serious health effects with problems in breathing smoggy air. Experts also suggest people avoid outdoor exertion amid such deteriorated quality of air.

(With Inputs from ANI)

Image: AP