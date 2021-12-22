Pakistan: TTP Launches 21st Attack Post Ceasefire's End; Bombs Military Vehicle, Injures 2

Two soldiers were injured and the vehicle was destroyed on Wednesday after Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) bombed a military vehicle within the limits of Drabin police station in Dera Ismail Khan district. In the 21st attack by TTP following the end of the ceasefire agreement, TTP also targeted a policeman and killed in the Gandapur area of DI Khan on Sunday. Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) even detained a policeman in the Nothia area of ​​Peshawar while he was on duty.

Earlier this month, the banned TTP had stated that it will not extend the month-long ceasefire deal negotiated with the Imran Khan-led government in Pakistan. In a major blow to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s efforts to secure a peace agreement with the outfit, TTP has announced to continue waging a decades-old war against the state.

The Pakistani Taliban has claimed responsibility for a number of attacks on Pakistani security forces and civilians over the last 14 years including the 2014 attack on Army School in Peshawar that claimed the lives of over 150 people including mostly children.

TTP said Pakistan failed to honour decisions

Reportedly, TTP issued a statement on 9 December accusing the Pakistan government of failing to honour the decisions in the agreement such as the release of their fighters. The Dawn newspaper reported that the Pakistani Taliban gave out details of the six-point agreement that was reached with the Khan-led government under the protection of Afghanistan now under the Taliban’s control, on 25 October 2021.

According to the agreement, Pakistan and TTP had agreed that Afghanistan would play a significant part as a mediator and a five-member committee would be formed by both sides, which would be supervised by the Taliban-led nation. Under the agreement, it was stated that a month-long ceasefire would be practised from 1 November to 30 November and the government would free at least 102 imprisoned militants of the outfit. But, rejecting the extension of the agreement, TTP claimed that the government failed to implement the decisions. Additionally, it reportedly said that raids were conducted in several areas and militants were detained.

