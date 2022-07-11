Pakistan: TTP's Move To Foray Into Mainstream Politics May Fall Flat Due To Lack Of Trust

Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan’s efforts to join the political scenario of the country might face hurdles as a number of experts raised concerns over the harm that the extremist group could inflict on citizens in political spaces. Only recently, the TTP had welcomed the Federal Shariat Court’s order to the government to implement an Islamic, interest-free banking system within five years to “gain political legitimacy.” Moreover, Pakistan had agreed to hold a fresh discussion with the outlawed group under the auspices of the interim Taliban administration in Afghanistan.

Furthermore, the statement released by TTP on July 8 stated, “Raising voice against an interest-based economy is commendable” as the group echoed a similar narrative as Pakistan’s religious parties that have been campaigning for several decades, stated a Dawn report. However, experts have raised questions over the integration of the banned outfit, indicating a possible fallout of TTP’s bid to join mainstream politics.

According to the report, Pakistan’s Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah promptly dismissed the TTP demand, however, TTP chief Mufti Noor Wali Mehsud reiterated the call for the reversal during a recent interview with a YouTuber in Kabul. The report noted that Mehsood was articulate and his tone was different from that of former leaders. However, Peshawar-based political commentator Dr Khadim Hussain said, “Through its political statements, it appears that the TTP is preparing its foot-soldiers to work within the constitutional framework of the country” while terming the efforts of the group an attempt to reposition the group in line with its agenda.

TTP backtracked on its promises in December 2007

Both the experts and the victims of the violence perpetrated by the TTP’s reign of terror are resisting the group’s bid as the future of the talks and their possible fallout remains unclear. The main reason for the lack of trust in TTP stems from the militant outfit backtracking on its promises made during the multiple rounds of talks in exchange for peace in the tribal districts since the group’s establishment in December 2007, and their fallout remained unaddressed, as per Dawn.

It is pertinent to mention here that the unprecedented withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan and the Taliban reconquering the war-torn country in August 2021, gave the extremists a fresh wave to expand. Pakistan, which has not only been accused of assisting the Taliban in its march in Kabul and defeating the forces, even agreed to hold fresh talks with the outlawed group under the patronage of the Taliban. Then-Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was among the few leaders quick in recognising the Taliban’s interim administration in Afghanistan.

Image: AP