Pakistan Turmoil Continues: Fawad Chaudhry's Ancestral Home, His Lawyer's House Searched

Amid the growing the unrest in Pakistan, and the arrest of Fawad Chaudhry who is a prominent leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, the Pakistan police searched his ancestral home and his lawyer Faisal Fareed's home. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf put out a post on the same on Twitter on May 17. On May 16, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) issued a written verdict ordering the immediate release of Fawad Chaudhry. This incident of conducting a search at his house comes after his dramatic arrest and then bail. It is to be noted that the court has termed his recent arrest under the Maintenance of Public Order as "unlawful" and cited violations of constitutional rights.

Pakistan Unrest: Fawad's home searched

Taking to Twitter, the PTI wrote, "Police have ransacked the ancestral’s home of @fawadchaudhry and @faisal_fareed in their village near Jhelum city, breaking down doors and everything they could. Never before in history has police dared to do this, absolutely a new low for this regime!"

Meanwhile, the lawyer of Fawad Choudhary, Faisal Fareed has condemned the police's action and called it "Shameful and disgusting." He wrote, "It’s very sad. I have never witnessed such heinous brutality. Police officials have gone mad. Why the hell someone breaks households? Shameful and disgusting."

This comes after the court restrained the authorities from arresting Fawad Chaudhry for an additional two days. For the next two days, the PTI leader would be allowed to apply for bail before the relevant court. Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb has issued the order, safeguarding Chaudhry from further detention. With IHC's order, police have been prohibited from arresting him in any undisclosed case registered against him in Islamabad. In the court hearing, it has been revealed that the advocate general had informed the court about two cases registered against Fawad Chaudhry, which led to the IHC granting him bail in those specific cases. Further, Chaudhary shared that over 300 policemen have been waiting for his arrest outside the high court premises. The court did not only prohibit his arrest but also directed the authorities to provide a copy of the order to the Islamabad police chief for adherence and implementation.