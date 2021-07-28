Pakistan: Two Chinese Nationals Fired Upon By Gunmen In Karachi; Watch

Weeks after a deadly attack in Pakistan that killed Chinese workers, two more Chinese nationals were targeted on Wednesday. According to reports, one Chinese national also sustained injuries in another attack that took place near the Gulbai Bridge in the port city of Karachi in Pakistan. Both individuals have now been shifted to a civil hospital.

Chinese nationals attacked in Pakistan

Reports further stated that gunmen who were riding a motorcycle fired into a car carrying two Chinese factory workers. After attacking the workers, they fleed from the scene, a rescue official informed. However, the motive behind the attack was not immediately clear and a senior police officer informed that the cops were still investigating the incident. Karachi, which is the capital of the country's southern Sindh province is known to be home to several Chinese-funded construction projects.

China issues response

Soon after the attack, Pakistan's all-weather ally China has issued a response and informed that the attack was an 'isolated' one in spite of it being the second attack on Chinese nationals in a single month. China's Foreign Minister responding to the question also stated that the matter is under investigation. China has also remarked that it has full confidence in its ally regarding the protection of Chinese citizens and property in Pakistan.

Chinese CPEC engineers take AK-47s to work

However, after the first attack on fellow workers on July 14, Chinese engineers occupied with CPEC projects in Pakistan were seen armed with AK-47 rifles in a bid to protect themselves. The sight of Chinese workers protecting themselves came as a major embarrassment for Imran Khan's government as flaws regarding protection surfaced. The attack had taken place near the Dasu dam site in Upper Kohistan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Reports also stated that a massive amount of Chinese funds has been pumped in Pakistan to create, train, and equip two Special Security Divisions (SSDs), the 34 and 44 Light Infantry Divisions with 15000 troops each.