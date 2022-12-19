Pakistan Under Terror Attack But PM Shahbaz Sharif Spotted Enjoying FIFA World Cup

While Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif was enjoying the World Cup final between Argentina and France, people in the northwest province of the country were held as hostages. There were reports from Pakistan that Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) just two weeks after signing the cease-fire document launched yet another attack in the Bannu and Peshawar region. These areas are close to the Afghan bordering province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Tweeting about the 'nailbiting' final, the Pakistan Prime Minister praised Messi for his performance. The PM also added that the 'upsets' by Saudi Arabia and Morocco are the highlight of the tournament for him. It is important to mention here that Saudi Arabia defeated world cup winner Argentina early in the tournament and Morocco shocked everyone as they finished fourth defeating the likes of Spain, Belgium, Portugal and Canada in the tournament. Pakistan PM added, "Congratulations to Qatar for successfully holding the mega event…Upsets by Saudi Arabia and Morocco remain highlights of the tournament for me."

Pakistan under attack

In Pakistan's unstable Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province's Bannu area, Taliban terrorists took control of a counterterrorism facility and kidnapped hostages on Sunday, according to authorities.

An official reported that there is currently a hostage crisis at the installation of the Counter-terrorism Department in Bannu Cantonment. According to authorities, the militants broke inside the Cantonment and released wanted terrorists who were being held there.

They then took possession of a portion of the property, holding CTD security guards hostage, according to the police. The area had already been blocked off, so the Pakistan Army personnel were sent there right once. The local populace has been instructed to stay inside.

In a video they posted from within the CTD complex, the TTP terrorists asserted that nine police officers were being held hostage and wanted safe air transportation to Afghanistan in exchange for the release of the hostages.

However, according to Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif, special adviser to the chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for information, some suspects detained on terrorism-related charges attempted to steal guns from security officials stationed at the scene. "The situation is under complete control. Security forces have cordoned off the area,” he said, adding that an operation was underway and would be completed in a while.