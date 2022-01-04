Pakistan: Unidentified Assailants Kill 44-year-old Hindu Businessman In Sindh Province

In another example of atrocities against the minorities, unidentified assailants killed a Hindu businessman Sunil Kumar on January 2, as per ANI. According to a Pakistan based Vernacular newspaper, the 44-year-old was shot dead by unidentified attackers at Anaj Mandi in Sindh Province of Pakistan. As soon as the news went viral on social media platforms, people from the Hindu community gathered around the Anaj Mandi police station and demanded the arrest of the culprits. As of now, neither the Imran Khan-led government nor the local administration commented on the brutal killing of a businessman.

It is worth mentioning the atrocities against minority communities including Hindus, Christians and Bengalis have increased tremendously in recent years. Earlier in March last year, a 41-year-old Hindu journalist in Pakistan was shot dead by some unidentified assailants, news agency PTI had reported. According to police, the scribe was killed while getting a haircut at a barbershop in the country’s Sindh province. The police said that the journalist was associated with the Royal News TV channel and an Urdu language newspaper Daily Puchhano. He died after he sustained bullet injuries in the stomach, arm and knee, as per PTI.

Temple vandalism and forceful marriage become a new normal in Pakistan

In April last year, a Hindu businessman in his early fifties named Shankar Lal was shot dead in broad daylight near Shikarpur in the Sindh province of Pakistan. According to local media reports, it was alleged that a dispute regarding the ownership of a residential plot resulted in his killing. Apart from killing, attacks on temples and other religious places and forceful conversion have become a "new normal" in Pakistan. In a major embarrassment for the Imran Khan-led government, a UK parliamentary panel report has recently exposed the wretched condition of Hindu women in Pakistan.

Citing the reports of the UK parliamentary panel report, Just Earth News said that Pakistani Muslim men target girls from minority communities for forced marriage. The report also claimed that the girls are pushed into prostitution by their "so-called" husbands. The UK report categorically mentions that powerful Muslim men from Pakistan's Sindh and Punjab provinces forced the girls from minority communities to convert to Islam and marry them. The Muslim men especially target the girls from poor and marginalised families who are not capable of fighting a legal case.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: AP/ANI