Pakistan University Professor Sacked, Blacklisted For Posing Question On Incest

Pakistan's Comsats University, located in Islamabad, has sacked Professor Khair ul Bashar and placed him on a blacklist for asking his electrical engineering students a question on incest during an examination. “The content of the quiz is highly objectionable and totally against the curriculum laws of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and caused unrest amongst the families of the students,” a letter from a university official read.

According to the investigation, Bashar was "terminated" on January 5 after the quiz with the problematic question was given to undergraduate electrical engineering students on December 4 and 5.

The question states: "Julie and Mark are brother and sister. They are traveling together in France on summer vacation from college. One night they are staying alone in a cabin near the beach. They decided that it would be interesting and fun if they tried making love."

'Was it OK for them to make love?' asks the question paper

“At the very least, it would be a new experience for each of them.” The prompt continues by stating that Mark and Julie used protection, and they both liked spending time with each other and pledged never to do it again.

“What do you think about that? Was it OK for them to make love?” posed Professor Khair in his question paper. “Give reasons for your answers and include some relevant examples from your own knowledge and personal opinion.”

People react to professor's 'filthy' question

"Shame on you @cuissbc. Your pathetic university should be sealed & the perverted teachers should be kicked out. Whoever asked this question should be behind bars. How dare you ask this filthy question?" actor and singer Mishi Khan tweeted.

Stop dusting the filth under the carpet to protect the culprits. Is it enough to fire that moron who asked such a filthy question?Don’t the higher ups in the university know what’s going on? Or is the #comsatsuniversity owned by the teacher? Stop this nonsense rant #COMSATS pic.twitter.com/7GMBZ3ynTK — Mishi khan (@mishilicious) February 20, 2023

The lecturer stipulated that the response should be 300 words long and have "four paragraphs, which includes an introduction, body, and conclusion." Academics outside of Comsats University as well as students were outraged by the question which led to the university sacking and blacklisting the professor.

Professor Jonathan Haidt of the University of Virginia initially raised the contentious issue in 2000 while researching whether moral judgements were grounded on "reason, or on intuition and emotion."