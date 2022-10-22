Pakistan University Sends Notice To Varsity After ‘immoral’ Dance Video Goes Viral

Pakistan’s NCS University System landed into trouble after a dance event that was held on its premises led to the issuing of a “serious” notice by Peshawar’s Khyber Medical University (KMU), Dawn reported on Saturday. The institute, which is affiliated with KMU, was asked to explain the incident after a video of the event went viral on social media. The show cause notice warned the director of NCS to provide an explanation about the “unethical and immoral activities on its premises” within three days to prevent disciplinary action.

The university garnered criticism after a foreign artist wearing a tight-fitted attire performed at a cultural event that was arranged by the Thirteen Event Planners company inside its premises. The video of the event features a woman in a black cut-out top and pants, singing a song in front of the audience.

Reacting to the video, one user wrote on Twitter: “What a shameless activity! What message is being given to youngsters?? KP govt should take strict action against the organisers.” Another user added: “This is our education system. pathetic.”

This happened at NCS University , Peshawar. Why @GovernmentKP are not taking action against the Unversity management and the organisers? Why KMU isn’t cancelling their registration? Where are Commissioner Peshawar and @DCPeshawar.



After the incident gained notoriety, KMU issued a letter to the institute. “Conducting such activities with the logo and the name of KMU on the stage is quite objectionable. All educational institutes are bound to maintain ethical and moral standards and sanctity of institutes during the curricular and co-curricular activities,” the letter read.

Dr Shaukat Ali, the director of NCS University System, then issued an apology on the institute’s official Facebook page and blamed the event planning company for the incident. Ali said that the event took place during the three-day Hunar Mela, which celebrates the culture and artists of Pakistan. He added that the event planners did not inform the institute’s management about the singer’s performance.