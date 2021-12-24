Pakistan Upper House Passes Resolution Condemning Lynching Of Sri Lankan National

A resolution condemning the Sialkot lynching incident was unanimously passed on Friday, December 24, in Pakistan's Upper House. A Sri Lankan national, Priyantha Kumara, was brutally tortured and then killed by a mob in Sialkot’s Wazirabad Road. During the incident, the export manager of a factory was attacked over blasphemy allegations and his body was set ablaze.

"The unfortunate incident of this gruesome brutality reflects the mindset of extremist elements that exist in our society, which has not only tarnished the peaceful image of Pakistan but also Islam," The Express Tribune quoted the resolution.

The resolution further read that the incident violated Islam's principles, teachings, and injunctions. The practices of the Holy Prophet, morale and human values, constitution and law of Pakistan, and Pakistani society's customs and norms have also been violated, it added.

Further, the House expressed condolences to the family of Priyantha Kumara and stated, "The House echoes the grief and sorrow felt and expressed at the national level over this brutal and shameful incident by the Pakistan people across the board including political leadership and Islami scholars."

Resolution seeks immediate govt action to counter violence

The resolution seeks the government to take immediate measures in line with administrative, legal, and awareness to eradicate and counter violent tendencies observed in society. According to the demands of the resolution, people involved in similar violent incidents in the past must also be punished as it is not only related to the killing of Priyantha Kumara.

In his remarks, the Chair said he will send a delegation of the senators to Sri Lanka to personally hand over the copy of this resolution to the family of Priyantha Kumara and express condolence with the family.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan when concluding the discussion over the Sialkot incident, said the mob attack was strongly condemned by all the segments of the society.

Human rights groups condemn Sialkot lynching incident

Following the killing of a Sri Lankan citizen in Sialkot, many human rights groups had condemned the incident. According to reports by various human rights groups, thousands of blasphemy cases have been registered against religious minorities including Hindus, Shias, Christians, and Ahmadiya Muslims in Pakistan from 1987 till date. In Pakistan, several blasphemy cases still await justice.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: ANI)