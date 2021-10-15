Pakistan Urges China To Use And Advertise Gwadar Port Owned By Private Chinese Firms

On Friday, Pakistan appealed to China to utilise the Gwadar Port in Pakistan for transhipment of goods and cargo and further asked the Chinese government to advertise the seaport, as its 91 per cent share is owned by the Chinese private sector.

The request was made by Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan’s special assistant on Maritime affairs, Mahmood Moulvi. Moulvi spoke at length about the newly developed Gwadar Port and attempted to persuade Chinese officials to expand trade and business through the port. He requested while speaking at the '11th Sustainable Shipping, Logistics and Supply China Summit and Exhibition'.

He claimed that China was responsible for the expansion of the trade at the Gwadar port and it is Beijing’s advertise the port in the world as it owns the majority of shares of the port, ANI reported citing News International.

"We are asking the Chinese government to market Gwadar Sea Port because it is the responsibility of China to bring cargo at Gwadar Port, we requested China to at least take their transhipment cargo from Gwadar," the news agency reported Moulvi as saying.

According to Imran Khan's Maritime Assistance, the previous government had offered the freight subsidy to ship imported fertiliser from Gwadar to the upcountry. The subsidy was provided by the government because the transportation cost upcountry from Gwadar was higher than the Karachi Port, he explained. He further informed that Beijing is planning to invest around USD 3 billion in Pakistan to develop ports, colonies and fisheries. He said that China has ascertained that they will build fisheries and housing developments in Machhar Colony and Keamari regions, as well as three new berths at the Karachi Port in Pakistan.

Apart from the Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC), there is no other shipping firm in the country, according to Moulvi. He highlighted the present government's initiatives to encourage additional companies towards the local shipping business and stated that the Imran Khan government had announced a 5 per cent financing facility as well as a ten-year income tax exemption for the firms.

