Pakistan: Video Of Donkey Climbing Aboard A Car Catches Netizens' Eye; Watch

In light-hearted news, a video from Pakistan is going viral on social media as it shows a donkey climbing aboard a car in the country, catching the eyes of the netizens.

The video is shared on Twitter by a Pakistani journalist with the caption “What even." It shows a young donkey trying to climb on a car and ending up breaking the glass as a few people try to stop it.

Here are some hilarious reactions from the netizens:

Pakistan has witnessed increase in Donkey population: Survey

In June this year, Pakistan-based channel Geo TV had reported that Pakistan has become the world’s third top country to have the largest donkey population in the year 2021 that has shot past 5 million.

The country is now facing an increase of 100,000 donkeys per year, according to the statistics listed by the Economic Survey 2021. There’s also a 1.2 million spike in the population of the buffalos, while the sheep population has risen from 31.2 million to 31.5 million, with a spike of a whopping 400,000 per year.

The increase in the number of cattle and donkeys in Pakistan was first revealed by the Punjab Livestock Department. Based on the statistics, the overall cattle population has risen by 1.9 million during the current financial year 2021. The cattle rearing in Pakistan has been at its peak as the owners report that the animals fetch them good business, mainly in Lahore.

The livestock such as the goats provide for dairy products, while donkeys are employed at the construction site for loading and unloading goods, as well as ferrying the carts.

The state has set up animal hospitals to treat the livestock free of charge, although the population was now shooting up uncontrollably. During the fiscal year 2020-2021, the donkey population in Lahore alone jumped by 41,000.

As per Pakistani reports, a farm has been set up in the county as a response to the rising demand for donkeys in China and other countries, and the Pakistan government wants to export donkeys to them. A 2019 Guardian report had revealed that China is slaughtering donkeys to use their hides in traditional medicine.