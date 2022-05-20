Pakistan: Viral Video Of Girl Dancing On Street Triggers Gender Bias Debate; Watch

Every coin has two sides, and the analogy extends well to social media. While on one side, social media can help anyone achieve fame in no time, on the other, it can also tarnish someone's image even for doing nothing wrong. In one such incident, a Pakistani girl became a target of several harsh comments online for the harmless act of dancing.

In a 45-second long video, the girl can be seen dancing in a public place in Islamabad. The video quickly went viral on social media triggering a gender bias debate on Twitter.

The video was first shared by a handle named 'Showbiz & News' which also tagged Islamabad Police in the post. "A girl doing pole dance at I-8 Markaz, Islamabad - Where is the management?" read the caption to the post.

The video garnered a lot of reactions from people as soon as it was uploaded. While some questioned the integrity of the girl for dancing in a public place, many also came in support of the girl terming her act as not harmful or obscene.

Netizens divided over video

Reacting to the video, Islamabad Police commented, "Dear citizen, As per initial enquiry, The above video is 3 days old and eyewitnesses said that she wasn't of sound mind [sic]."

"I think she had taken the drug. Mostly, girls of uni and clgs of Islamabad are addicted to drugs. So this is a common thing now in Islamabad [sic]," one another user. "I am astonished that people are supporting this activity just because she is not their own daughter. It's not an honourable way for a lady. Everyone knows even supporters on Twitter [sic]," read another comment.

Supporting the girl, one of the users wrote, "Nothing obscene, vulgar or any of the sort happening here. She is just having little fun and let her enjoy. At least someone is having fun otherwise we all have multiple issues in our lives [sic]."

"What is wrong with this society, should be FIR against those who uploaded the video. Why people can't free [sic]," wrote another user. "There is nothing wrong, she might be happy so enjoying it. Time to promote positivity [sic]," expressed a third.

(Image: @ShowbizAndNewz/Twitter)