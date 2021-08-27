Pakistan Vows To Give Training & Assistance To Taliban; Supports Its Government Formation

Stating the obvious, Pakistan on Friday asserted that it would be assisting the new rulers of Afghanistan, the Taliban 'if need be'. Addressing a press briefing, Major General Babar Iftikhar said that the administration of the country will be 'more than forthcoming' if the Taliban approaches them, and will provide the terrorist group support and assistance, and even training, like it, always has. The spokesperson, however, outlined that it would be carried out on a 'government to government' level, and parties like the army would not be involved.

Addressing a press briefing, the spokesperson of the Pakistan army said, "The Taliban has to form a government first, and thereafter whenever they come to us looking for answers related to security or to seek any kind of assistance from Pakistan, we will be more than forthcoming. We were forthcoming in the past, and we will be forthcoming even today, and after that."

'India's role in Afghanistan negative throughout': Pakistan

Pakistan also questioned the role of India in the press briefing. "Whatever has happened in Afghanistan, we need to understand what has been India's role in it all along. I think whatever investment they made in Afghanistan, and the kind of clout they developed in Afghanistan, it was all done with one intention and that was to harm Pakistan", the spokesperson of the army stated, underlining that India had no 'love-loss' for Afghanistan or the Afghans.

"They did it on all tiers. The Pakistan leadership kept on reaching out to the Afghans but every time we went there and as soon as we came back, there used to be a lack of action? Why?" the Pakistan spokesperson asked, and went on to answer the question, saying, "Because India poisoned the minds of the Afghan military and the Afghan government."

It is pertinent to mention here that India, which is being accused of having a 'negative role', is the same country, which has erected infrastructures right from basic projects such as vital roads, dams, electricity transmission lines, and substations, schools, and hospitals to huge projects like the Delaram-Zaranj highway, and Afghanistan's Parliament building. India’s development assistance is now estimated to be worth well over $3 billion. While Pakistan, the country which is levelling the accusation, has done nothing worth significance apart from transporting terrorists, including those holding top positions in the Taliban today.