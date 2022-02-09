Pakistan Wants Hijab In India, Imran Khan's Foreign Minister Officially Pedals Fake News

In yet another preposterous claim, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi claimed that Muslim girls are being denied the right to education in India. He made this comment on Twitter on Tuesday in a veiled reference to the ongoing row over the wearing of hijab in educational institutions in Karnataka. Throwing his weight behind the wearing of hijab by Muslim girls, Qureshi dubbed the college administration's insistence on them adhering to a prescribed uniform as a "grave violation" of fundamental rights.

Moreover, he made the false accusation that this was a part of India's agenda to ensure the "ghettoization" of Muslims. It is worth noting that no disciplinary action has been taken against any of the girls involved in the protests seeking the wearing of the hijab and the Karnataka High Court is hearing the matter pertaining to the dress code. Giving a befitting reply to Qureshi's propaganda, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla highlighted the torture being perpetrated on the Shias, Balochis, Ahmadiyas and minorities in the neighbouring country

Moreover, he pointed out the oppression of women in Pakistan in the garb of the draconian blasphemy law. Poonawalla exposed Qureshi's hypocrisy further by recalling that the Imran Khan-led government has maintained complete silence on the persecution of Uighur Muslims in China. Pakistan PM Imran Khan has come under fire on multiple occasions in the past for his regressive opinions on women's clothing. For instance, he claimed that women wearing fewer clothes create 'temptation' in men which ultimately increases the rape cases.

So Pakistan which hasn’t uttered a word on Muslims in China.. Pakistan that oversees the torture of Shias,Balochis,Ahmadiyas & minorities like Hindus,Sikhs.. uses blasphemy laws against women is lecturing India…



Congress party however must be extremely happy right now ! pic.twitter.com/dvgTE5GRDk — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) February 9, 2022

Hijab controversy in Karnataka

The controversy came to the fore in December 2021 when the Government Pre-University College in Kundapura issued a circular which imposed a ban on wearing hijab in classrooms. As some students were not allowed to enter classrooms due to this rule, there was a considerable uproar. In the last few days, chaotic scenes were witnessed with some Hindu students seeking to attend college donning saffron shawls in protest against Hijab in various places across Karnataka including Vijayapura, Mandya, Bagalkot, Hassan, Belagavi, Davangare, Kodagu, Chickaballapur, Haveri and Kalaburagi.

On February 5, the Karnataka government issued an order prohibiting clothes that disturb equality, integrity and public law and order in colleges where a uniform is not mandated. Speaking to the media on Monday, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra made it clear that anyone wearing either a shawl or hijab won't be allowed into college premises. Even as the Karnataka HC is hearing the case, the CM on Tuesday urged the students, teachers and management of schools and colleges as well as people to maintain peace and harmony besides ordering the closure of all high schools and colleges for the next 3 days.