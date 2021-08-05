Pakistan Warned Of Gastrointestinal Epidemic; Flies, Grime & Sacrificial Remains A Concern

Pakistan's Medical Association has notified the public of the threat of a potential outbreak of various gastrointestinal diseases in view of the abundance of flies in the country. In an official notification issued by the PMA, the body mentioned flies as a source of spreading diseases, particularly gastrointestinal ones.

The situation has worsened in the urban areas across the country, as per local news agencies. The condition is worrisome in Karachi owing to sewerage water and garbage collected on the roads coupled with the offal of sacrificial animals left to the streets post-Eid-ul-Azha. The city streets are a breeding space for flies, as per a notification reported by the media.

"PMA is very much concerned over the unhygienic and grimy situation in the country, particularly in urban areas and especially in Karachi, where sewerage water on the streets and roads, heaps of uncollected garbage and remains of sacrificial animals have become breeding places for flies due to which swarms of flies can be seen everywhere in cities covering fruits, vegetables, and all other edibles in the markets," read the notification.

The PMA has maintained that the contributory factors as stated above are causing rapid gastrointestinal infections while cases of typhoid are on the rise too. The notification further cited research suggesting that apart from these diseases, a single fly is capable of causing severe eye infections as the organism is a carrier of viruses and bacteria.

COVID-19 in Pakistan worsens post festive period

The COVID-19 situation has degraded in Pakistan after Eid despite warnings by the health authorities for the implementation of government-mandated safety protocols. Pakistan reported 4,500 fresh infections and not less than 45 COVID-related deaths in the last 24 hours as the country continues to battle the deadly third wave of the pandemic. Currently, Pakistan's active caseload stands at 78,595, according to the National Command and Operation Centre. Meanwhile, the positivity rate of infections was recorded at 8.61%.

On August 1, PM Imran Khan-led government imposed a 'smart lockdown' in various sectors of the capital due to a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases. According to a notification issued by Islamabad DM, the movement of residents will be restricted in 27 streets in different sectors with a high COVID-19 positivity rate. Exemptions to the order include essential services and supplies like pharmacy and medicine shops, grocery store and bakeries, patients for medical aid/medical consultation, rationing, drinking water supplies, utilities and emergencies, Dawn stated.

