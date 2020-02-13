Pakistan Wedding Gatecrash: Third-time 'groom' Thrashed By First Wife's Family

A groom was beaten up by the family of his wife in Pakistan as he tried to marry for the third time without his spouse’s permission. This incident took place in Karachi's north Nazimabad area. As per media reports, the groom filed a case against the attackers for gate-crashing the wedding and assaulting him.

Police’s response to the act

The police, after the incident, advised both the parties to approach the court. They said that they cannot keep the groom in custody for a long time. They suggested that the matter could be solved in a court dealing with civil cases. The incident took place within the remit of Taimuria police station in Block L of North Nazimabad.

Media reports suggest that the police sent the groom to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital since he was seriously injured after the attack. However, the groom also wanted to initiate legal action, so the police assisted him to begin the medico-legal formalities.

Claims made by husband and wife

As per media reports, the groom who was beaten up by his wife’s family stated that the woman was his first wife. He claimed that his relationship with the woman had ended. Claiming that their relationship ended a few days ago he also said that he will be sending a legal notice to his assaulters and his wife. He added that he will ask his lawyers to speak to them as well.

Meanwhile, the woman asserted that the groom was her husband and he tied a knot for the second time in 2018. She said that the man was caught attempting a third marriage in a similar manner now. As per the Muslim Family Laws Ordinance 1961, written permission is required from the first wife before tying the knot for a second time.

(Image Source: PTI)

