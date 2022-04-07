Pakistan Will Enter Era Of Slavery If PTI-led Govt Is Forced To Go: Fawad Chaudhry

Ahead of the Pakistan Supreme Court's verdict on the disallowance of a no-trust vote against Imran Khan and the dissolution of the National Assembly, which opposition parties have called 'unconstitutional', former Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that the country will enter an era of slavery if Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led federal government is forced to go.

Addressing a press conference, Chaudhry, a close aide of Imran Khan, warned that Pakistan will go back to the 1940s if the Opposition succeeds, Geo TV reported. The former minister also stated that the matter of the National Assembly should not be taken to the court.

Earlier on April 3, Pakistan's Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri had dismissed the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan terming it "unconstitutional." The Pakistan National Assembly was subsequently dissolved and Imran Khan called for fresh elections in the country.

However, the apex court took cognisance of the matter and is hearing the case on a day-to-day basis. Pakistan's apex court is expected to pronounce a verdict on Thursday, April 7 at 8:00 pm IST. Meanwhile, Chaudhry called for stability in the country and stated that a fresh election is the only way out of the ongoing political crisis.

Fawad Chaudhry defends Speaker's decision to dismiss no-confidence motion

The former I&B minister also defended Deputy Speaker Suri's decision to dismiss the no-confidence motion and said that his decision cannot be questioned. Chaudhry further stated that whether the Speaker was right or wrong cannot be decided in haste.

"A judicial commission should be formed as former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said. Let the judicial commission probe the case and come to a conclusion," Chaudhry remarked, as per Geo TV. He also expressed his concerns over the depreciating Pakistani currency against the US dollar. On Thursday, the Pakistani rupee broke all records by selling at above Rs189 per dollar in intraday trading in the interbank market.

Protests erupt in Gilgit-Baltistan & PoK against PTI government

It is pertinent to mention here that people in Gilgit-Baltistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) have begun protesting against Imran Khan and the Pakistan Army amid the ongoing political turmoil. Despite the fact that both of these regions are administered by the PTI government, there has been no serious political unrest in the territories. However, People, who are outraged by recent events in the country, have flocked to the streets to oppose the PTI government's move.

(Image: AP)