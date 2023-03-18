Pakistan Witness Its First Polio Case In 2023; Health Ministry Issues Alert

Pakistan's health ministry confirmed that the first 2023 case of polio in Pakistan has been reported when a three-year-old boy became the latest victim of the disease, reported Dawn. The young boy is a Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's resident in the Bannu district. This case of polio surfaced in the presence of the French Agency for Development (FAD) and Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) delegates, who were in Pakistan to study the efforts that have been taken to eradicate the disease.

"The FAD and BMGF delegations met the federal health minister to discuss avenues for cooperation in social protection and health, with a focus on polio eradication", said the health ministry in a statement released on Friday.

First polio case in 2023 in Pakistan

After the discovery of the new case of polio from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the head of the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) for Polio, Dr. Shahzad Baig said that an investigation has been conducted to study and identify if the child had got vaccinated or the parents refused vaccination. While talking to Dawn on the Pakistan polio crisis, he added, "However, it is clear that the child was not fully protected and that is why attacked by the virus." Further, he shared that the case of three old boys having polio emerged after a gap of five months. An alert has been issued by the Pakistan health authorities after they analysed that there would be an expected movement from tribal districts to urban areas in Ramazan and Eid. Currently, from April 10 the Pakistan authorities would commence their vaccination drive in tribal districts with Pakistan security personnel.

In southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), there are seven districts including Dera Ismail Khan, Lakki Marwat, Tank, Bannu, South Waziristan, and North Waziristan. In these districts, the virus is quite prevalent, as per the NEOC head statement. "(These areas) need to be targeted vigorously in the vaccination campaign," he added. KP being the epicenter of the polio virus in 2022, 20 cases have been reported. Of those 20, 17 were from the North Waziristan district, two were from Lakki Marwat and one was from South Waziristan, as per a Dawn news report.