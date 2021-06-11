Pakistan Witnessed Increase In Donkey Population By 100,000 This Year: Survey

Pakistan has become the world’s third top country to have the largest donkey population in the year 2021 that has shot past 5 million, Pakistan-based channel Geo TV reported. The country is now facing an increase of 100,000 donkeys per year, according to the statistics listed by the Economic Survey 2021. There’s also a 1.2 million spike in the population of the buffalos, while the sheep population has risen from 31.2 million to 31.5 million, with a spike of a whopping 400,000 per year. The increase in the number of cattle and donkeys in Pakistan was first revealed by the Punjab Livestock Department.

The state has set up animal hospitals to treat the livestock free of charge, although the population was now shooting up uncontrollably. During the fiscal year, 2020-2021 in Lahore alone the donkey population jumped by 41,000. The sheep witnessed an increase of 400,000 in a year. The survey also highlighted the overpopulation among other livestock and cattle such as the goats recording a 2.1 million increase annually.

Based on the statistics, the overall cattle population has risen by 1.9 million during the current financial year 2021. The cattle rearing in Pakistan has been at its peak as the owners report that the animals fetch them good business, mainly in Lahore. The livestock such as the goats provide for dairy products, while donkeys are employed at the construction site for loading unloading goods, as well as ferrying the carts.

Donkey makes owners Rs 1,000 per day

ANI reports, citing the economic survey that a donkey costing about Rs 35,000 to Rs 55,000 to an owner makes them the business of approximately Rs 1,000 per day. "Our business of donkeys here is flourishing. Also, we get good returns when we sell them," a donkey breeder told Geo, according to the news agency ANI.