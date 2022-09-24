Pakistan Witnesses Nearly 8,000 Cases Of Enforced Disappearance Every Month: Report

Pakistan reports nearly 8,000 cases of enforced disappearance every month despite PM Shehbaz Sharifled- government's promise to end the issue. According to a report by Islam Khabar, the country has emerged as a global leader in "enforced disappearance". The report was followed by the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) which expressed concern over citizens’ faulty disappearances. Surprisingly, over 6,500 Baloch and 5,000 Pashtuns remain on the ‘missing’ list and their whereabouts remain unknown. Earlier this month, the brother-in-law of senator Afnanullah Khan was allegedly abducted from a mosque in Islamabad. The matter came to light when the senator took to the microblogging site and appealed to the authorities for help.

When the reporters grilled the interior minister Rana Sanauallah about the media report, he acknowledged the fact but denied elaborating further. Earlier on Tuesday, Sanaullah admitted “limits to govt writ” in missing persons’ cases and said that the state is responsible for recovering citizens who disappeared by force and termed the issue “more painful than death.”

“There’s no denying and we all know how much writ successive governments have had and it still has in this regard,” he said while talking to the reporters after meeting coalition partner Muttahida Qaumi Movement – Pakistan (MQM-P) at the party’s temporary headquarters in Bahadurabad, apparently conceding the fact that government had limited writ in this regard, Dawn quoted him as saying. Further, he said the repeated incidents of abductions and abrupt disappearance have tarnished the image of the country, given the fact the minister needs to answer the reasons.

Pakistan law discourages victims' families from reporting case: Experts

Despite a huge number of cases reported in the country, Pakistan Assembly passed a law discouraging the victims' family from reporting the case. Earlier in November last year, it passed laws establishing penalties of up to five years imprisonment and one hundred thousand Pakistani rupees in fines for anyone found guilty of filing a complaint with information ‘that proves to be false'. Subsequently, the United Nations raised grave concern over Pakistan's Assembly's decision and said the step would discourage families from reporting to the authorities. "Relatives of victims of enforced disappearance are already often reluctant to report cases or exchange information with Government officials, either for fear of reprisals or lack of trust," said the experts.

Image: AP