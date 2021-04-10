Pakistan Witnesses Rise In Crimes Against Children, 8 Kids Abused Everyday In 2020: Report

A report ‘Cruel numbers of 2020’ recently revealed that Pakistan witnessed a rise in crimes against children and eight kids were abused every day in the country in one form or another in 2020. According to ANI, the report, which is a compilation of statistics on crimes against children, said that children in Pakistan witnessed sexual abuse, abduction and child marriages. The report was compiled by Sahil, which is an organisation focused on child protection, and was based on cases reported in 84 national and regional newspapers in 2020.

According to the report, children most vulnerable to abuse belonged to the age group of 6-15 years. Children as young as 0-5 years were also a victim of sexual abuse. Further, out of the reported cases, around 985 were sodomy, 787 rape, 89 pornography and child sexual abuse and 80 were of murder after sexual abuse.

Cases of abduction, missing children and child marriages were around 834, 345 and 119, respectively. Moreover, the data also showed that more than 80 per cent of the abusers were known to the children. In most cases, the abusers were either acquaintances or service providers, such as teachers, shopkeepers and drivers.

2,960 cases reported in four provinces

The report said that around 1,780 kids were abused by acquaintances, while around 109 were abused by the aforementioned service providers. In a total of 91 cases, family members and relatives and in 92 cases neighbours were also involved. Around 468 children were abused by complete strangers. The report revealed that nearly 2,960 major crimes against children were reported in the four provinces, including Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) in 2020.

Meanwhile, another study in 2020 revealed that the crimes against women and children in Pakistan have seen a 200 per cent rise. In its report, the Sustainable Social Development Organisation (SSDO) said that cases of violence against women increased by 200 per cent, while the cases of child abuse, domestic violence, kidnapping and rape registered a marked increase. The study also said that there may be some deviation in the data as many crimes may have been committed but not reported or misreported.

(Inputs & Image: ANI)

