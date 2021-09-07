Pakistan Witnesses Spread Of "sexual Terrorism" Amid Surge In Crimes Against Women: Report

Pakistan is said to be witnessing the spread of "sexual terrorism" amid the alarming increase in cases related to rape and sexual assaults in the country, according to a report published in Friday Times.

"The Minar-e-Pakistan tragedy on Independence Day has not only brought national embarrassment but also reaffirmed that the Pakistani society is full of sexual predators and their supporters. Man has crossed all limits when it comes to unleashing sexual atrocities, while the state watches on," read the article written by Nazeer Arjio in Friday Times.

It should be noted here that a teenage Pakistani TikToker was brutally molested by a large group of men in Lahore's Minar-e-Pakistan on August 14, the country's Independence Day. The incident was highly condemned by netizens as #minarPakistan and #400 men trended on Twitter. Showing his concerns, he further stated that social, practical and psychological baggage emerging from sexual assaults is massive and Pakistan is undoubtedly witnessing the spread of sexual terrorism.

Pakistan sees surge in sexual crimes

Showing his concerns, he further stated that social, practical and psychological baggage emerging from sexual assaults is massive and Pakistan is undoubtedly witnessing the spread of sexual terrorism. Giving examples of a few incidents which occurred recently in the country, Arjio wrote,

"In Thatta, a dead body of a 14-year-old girl was raped. In Khairpur, a 14-year-old girl was kidnapped and raped by an influential money-lender owing to her father's failure to repay borrowed money. Last month, another 14-year-girl was raped at gunpoint in Khazan. In June, an elderly woman was held hostage at gunpoint and subsequently subjected to sexual assault by influential people in Muzaffargarh, to avenge her son's love marriage."

'Misuse of mobile phones behind increased sexual crimes'

He further asked the Imran Khan-led Pakistan government to declare a "sexual terrorism emergency" to protect women in the country. He also batted for true gender equality to end crime against women in the country. Meanwhile, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, last month, claimed that the misuse of mobile phones was the reason behind the increased sexual crimes in the country, local media reported.

During the first six months of this year, 6,754 women were kidnapped, 1,890 were raped, and 3,721 acts of violence against women were reported in Punjab province, according to Dawn, citing a report from the Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO). According to the report, Lahore is the most violent district in Punjab, with the highest number of rape, violence against women, kidnapping, domestic violence, and child abuse instances.

(With ANI inputs)

Image Credit: AP/Representative Image