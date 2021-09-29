Pakistan Woman Sentenced To Death, Fined PKR 50,000 Over Blasphemy Charges

A woman in Pakistan was sentenced to death over charges of committing ‘blasphemy’ along with a fine of Pakistani Rs 50,000. As per news agency ANI, Pakistan’s sessions court passed the judgement under the charge of Section 295-C of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC). In the 22-page verdict, Additional District & Sessions Judge Mansoor Ahmad Qureshi said that it is “proved beyond reasonable doubt” that Salma Tanveer, who runs a private school and works as a Principal, distributed “derogatory” writings with respect to Holy Prophet Muhammad.

Tanveer was accused of distributing photocopies of her writings in which she denied the finality of prophethood while Muslims consider Muhammad to be the last prophet sent by God. Muslims also believe that there shall be no others after Prophet Muhammad. An FIR was registered against the woman on September 2, 2013, by Nishtar Colony police following a complaint by Qari Iftikhar Ahmad Raza, a prayer leader of a local mosque. The prosecution had presented 11 witnesses against the woman who lives in Lahore, and the judge announced the verdict after the trial ended on Monday.

"It is proved beyond reasonable doubt that accused Salma Talwar wrote and distributed the writings which are derogatory in respect of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and she failed to prove that her case falls in exception provided by Section 84 of PPC," rules Additional District & Sessions Judge Mansoor Ahmad Qureshi in his 22-page verdict, as per ANI.

Blasphemy is defined as “the act of insulting or showing contempt or lack of reverence for God.” However, as per ANI, it has been misused by the extremist groups in Pakistan to intensify the clampdown on the minority groups in the country. Human rights activists have flagged the situation in Pakistan regarding blasphemy as cases continue to be registered in the courts. They have also repeatedly raised concerns and urged global bodies such as the European Union (EU) to acknowledge the issue as minority groups are affected.

Since 1987, Pakistan has registered around 1,600 blasphemy cases which are mostly against the minorities including Hindus, Christians, Shia and Ahmadiya Muslims. A significant amount of these blasphemy cases in Pakistan are still pending in courts.

The case against Salma Tanveer

Tanveer, who is now sentenced to death by the sessions’ court, was accused back in 2013. As per Samaa TV report, Raza in his complaint alleged that the Lahore resident and principal of a school, published and distributed pamphlets in the area “whereby she denied khatam-e-nubuwat of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).” The FIR further also alleged that the woman used derogatory remarks and claimed “her own nubuwat.”

However, the defence pleaded in the court that the woman had “lost her mental balance” as a reason for the court to not prosecute her. Pakistan’s law absolves people with mental insanity or criminal responsibility. The woman’s counsel, Mian Muhammad Ramzan, as per Dawn report, had even said that the magistrate concerned had ordered an examination of the suspect which is still pending without any fault of the suspect.

The defence even argued that the comparison of writing from photocopies was impossible citing tampering of the alleged documents. However, state prosecutor, Sadia Arif, in assistance of Advocate Ghulam Mustafa Chaudhry, the counsel for the complainant, submitted before the court that the case is proved from their end on the basis of oral and documentary evidence.

After going through the statements of the witnesses, the judge handed over the death sentence and a hefty fine to Tanveer. The judge, as per Dawn, also noted that a report of a medical board of the Punjab Institute of Mental Health stated that the suspect was fit to stand the trial.

Image: PTI/Representative