Pakistan: Woman's Body Found In Lakki Marwat; Ex-husband Confesses To Crime

In yet another heinous act of oppression against women in Pakistan, the dead body of a kidnapped Pakistani-American woman was discovered in Lakki Marwat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Saturday (Dec. 25). The deceased has been identified as Wajiha Swati, who had come to Pakistan from England on October 16 to settle property disputes with her ex-husband, Rizwan Habib. During the police interrogation, Habib confessed to killing Swati, ANI reported citing Geo News.

As per the report, the American woman was murdered the day she landed in Rawalpindi. Based on her son's report, the Morgah Police Station in Rawalpindi opened an investigation into her kidnapping. Meanwhile, Habib claimed that he murdered Swati on October 16 and buried her body in Hangu, reported Pakistani news outlets citing sources.

The report further stated that Justice Raja Shahid Mehmood Abbasi of the Lahore High Court Rawalpindi Bench, on December 23, directed the City Police Officer (CPO) to locate Swati as soon as possible, failing which the court would summon the Inspector General of Police. The court had reportedly directed the police to present Swati in court after retrieving her.

Addressing a press conference, Rawalpindi City Police Officer (CPO) Sajid Kiani stated that the police will not reveal too many details at this point in time as the case is still under investigation. However, he did share some details that surfaced during the investigation, such as Swati's arrival in Pakistan on October 16 and being received by her ex-husband, Rizwan Habib.

He went on to claim that three persons had been arrested in connection with the case, including Habib, his father, and another suspect, reported Geo News. Swati's body was discovered in Lakki Marwat's Pizu region and is being transported to Islamabad, according to the CPO. He stated that further investigations are being conducted and that more arrests are expected.

Former Pakistani ambassador's daughter killed in July

It is pertinent to mention here that the latest crime has an uncanny resemblance to the killing of Noor Mukadam (daughter of former Pakistani ambassador Shaukat Mukadam), who was found dead on July 20 at a mansion in Islamabad. On the complaint of the victim's father, a First Information Report (FIR) was filed against Zahir Jaffer, who was arrested from the scene of the murder.

He was charged under section 302 (premeditated murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code. In Pakistan, the murder and its brutal nature had sparked widespread criticism and public anger, as well as several calls for the murderer to be brought to justice, reported ANI.

