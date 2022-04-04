In a dramatic turn of events, Pakistan's Punjab Assembly on Sunday witnessed women MLAs clashing with each other with bare hands ahead of voting to elect the new leader of the house. In the visuals released by Pakistan's Dawn news, the women leaders were seen punching, pushing each other and even pulling hair. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday sacked Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar and appointed Omar Sarfaraz Cheema as the new Governor.

The female members can be seen engaging in a fistfight with each other when one male member also steps in to stop others from getting involved in the scuffle right inside the House.

The scenes in the Assembly were witnessed after the opposition launched the no-confidence motion against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government in Punjab province too. On Sunday night, Pakistan Cabinet Secretariat issued a notification for the removal of Imran Khan as the Prime Minister. Later, he was de-notified as the Prime Minister. Under Article 94 of the Constitution, the President directed the Prime Minister to continue his work.

Imran Khan to continue as caretaker PM

President of Pakistan Arif Alvi has stated that Imran Khan will remain the Prime Minister of the country till a caretaker PM is appointed in accordance with Article 224 A of the Pakistan Constitution.

While speaking to the media, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan emphasised that he will not repeat the mistake he made in the 2018 election, when he gave tickets to the wrong individuals and lost many seats as a result. He went on to say that the tickets should have been provided to party members or to someone who cares about Pakistan and thinks about the country.

Former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed on Sunday predicted that Imran Khan would stay in power for another 15 days, just hours after the former cricketer-turned-politician dissolved the National Assembly in a contentious action. He further stated that he met Khan after he suggested dissolving Parliament's lower house and calling for fast elections. Rasheed also stated that electronic voting machines would not be used in the country's next general elections.