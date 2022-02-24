Pakistan: Women Protest Against Power Company For Disrupting Supply In Baghdadul Jadid

In order to protest against the discontinuation of power supply by the Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco), a large number of women hailing from Pakistan's Baghdadul Jadid city sub-division gathered and demanded the restoration of their power supply. According to a report by a Pakistani English daily, Dawn, the women belong to the housing colony of 9/BC village and were gathered along with their husband against the MEPCO. The report also added that the women came to the protest with placards slamming the power company for disrupting the power supply in their area.

They gathered outside the Mepco complex near the office of the divisional commissioner and blocked one track of the dual University carriageway near Saddar Pulli, the Pakistani newspaper reported. According to the media report, the protest threw traffic out of gear caused a great deal of inconvenience to the motorists and other commuters. As per the protestors, they were using the power for the last two decades and the company has abruptly discontinued their connections, causing great difficulties to their families. Meanwhile, while speaking to Dawn, Mepco Sub-Divisional Officer Malik Jameal Ahmed Channar refuted the charges levelled by the protestors and added the action was taken against "illegal power connections".

Pak's oil industry warns of high-speed diesel shortage

Apart from electricity, the country has been facing an energy crisis for the last six months. On Wednesday, Pakistan's oil industry has warned the Imran Khan led-government and the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) and asked to take action in order to avert a huge increase in prices. According to the OGRA, a crisis is looming in high-speed diesel (HSD) supplies, especially during the peak harvest season. The organisation cited various reasons including external and domestic factors if the energy prices increase in near future. "If planning is not done today, we may face problems in meeting the demand during harvesting season," wrote the OCAC, adding that because of financial issues of Hascol, the local banks were reluctant to raise credit limits for the oil sector since banks had identified oil companies as high-risk entities.

