Pakistan: Zardari Challenges Imran Khan To Prove Majority In Assembly Or Else 'go Home'

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari attacked the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan ahead of a no-confidence vote, asking him to 'go home' if he can not prove the majority in the national assembly. He took a jibe at the cricketer-turned-politician, asking to stop ball-tampering and prove the majority of 172 votes in the national assembly. The aforementioned ball-tampering statement was tweeted by New York Times Pakistan correspondent Salman Masood.

"At this stage, don't do ball-tampering. Show 172 votes or go back home," tweeted the Pakistani correspondent for the New York Times, Salman Masood.

Attacks on Opposition amid the no-trust motion

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had asked his police to barge into Parliament lodges to attack the opposition leaders of the National Assembly. Zardari speaking on the attack orchestrated by the Pakistani PM, said that the opposition will not get afraid and be "cowed down" by these petty attacks on them.

PTI parliamentarian Raja Riaz, who is a member of a dissident group led by Khan's former aide Jahangir Tareen, claimed that around 24 MPs of the ruling party had taken refuge in the Sindh House in Islamabad owing to "security concerns," there are claims that these members will vote against the incumbent PM in the upcoming no-trust motion.

Imran Khan's party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members, launched an attack on Sindh House in Islamabad to terrorise the opposition ahead of a no-confidence vote. The PPP chairperson Bhutto commenting on this act of violence condemned Imran Khan and accused him of violating Article 6.

Earlier, Pakistani media reported that the governor of the Sindh province Imran Ismail had warned the Members of the National Assembly (MNA) of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party that if they vote against the sitting PM Imran Khan in the no-confidence motion, then the governor will take action against them.

No-confidence motion

Earlier last week, the Pakistan Opposition submitted a no-trust motion against Imran Khan with the country's National Assembly secretariat. As per reports, the document was signed by more than 100 lawmakers though only 68 members of the total House strength of 342 were required to sign the motion. As per the rules of procedure, an emergency Assembly session will have to be convened by March 22 and the vote will have to be held between March 26-30.

As Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has only 155 members in the 342-member National Assembly, the government's survival depends on the support of allies such as MQM-P (7 seats), BAP (5 seats), PML(Q) (5 seats), GDA (3 seats), AML (1 seat), JWP (1 seat) and 2 Independents. On the other hand, the opposition has a total of 162 seats - 10 short of 172 required to topple Imran Khan's government. While the opposition is short of numbers at present, it has reached out to both PML(Q) as well as MQM-P.

(With ANI Inputs)

Image: AP