Pakistani Activist Says Common Citizens Want Peace With India, Blames Leadership For Wars

The limelight is again on Pakistan since its Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif admitted that waging wars against India has won his country nothing but a broken economy coupled with global embarassment. In a recent interview with the Dubai-based Arabiya TV, Sharif said Pakistan has learnt its lesson claiming it wants to live in peace with India. The same was reiterated by Pakistani political activist Azeem Butt who appeared in The Debate with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami.

A majority of us want peace: Pakistani activist

#PakSaysLessonLearnt | War had a very worse impact on Pakistan. Youngsters of our country understand that ideology of 'India is our enemy' has only caused damage to our country. We only want peace: Azeem Butt, Political Activist from Pakistan - https://t.co/TwZvt2A1cU pic.twitter.com/bXCRNlSgLj — Republic (@republic) January 17, 2023

Speaking on the damage Pakistan inflicted upon itself by militarily engaging with India on four occasions, Azeem Butt said the reason is because the Pakistani administration paid no attention to anything else except for wars. "Your (India's) political system was strong despite all the wars, you paid attention to your economy". Pakistan has fought India on four occasions (1947, 1965, 1971 and 1999) falling face-first each time, repercussions of which it is facing to this day.

"What happened with us is that except for following Bhutto sahab's slogan of 'we'll eat grass but make an atomic bomb', we did nothing", the activist said. The slogan Butt is referring to is the infamous line by former Pakistan PM Zulfikar Ali Bhutto when he vowed in 1965 to his people that "We will eat grass or leaves but we will get one of our own (atomic bomb)," if India builds a bomb first.

"We are paying the price for that. And to be very honest, the youngsters understand that in the last 75 years we followed the same ideology that India is our enemy," Butt said. He also said that 90% of Pakistan's population wants peace with India. "We want that our relationship is that of peace and brotherhood. The 5-10% of the population sitting at the top must also understand after 75 years the damage to them (the elites) is less but to us (common people) it is much more", he added.