Pakistani Actor Prays For PM Modi's Defeat In 2024, Says 'will Be Able Get Work In India'

Even as Pakistan continues to deploy methods to target civilians on Indian soil, peddling its relentless agenda of terror against the country, it seems as if their artists are facing the setbacks of Islamabad's nefarious plans, desperate to make a comeback in the Indian media industry.

In a recent podcast, Pakistan YouTuber Nadir Ali held a discussion with film actor Javed Shaikh, who is most famous for portraying Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's father in Om Shaanti Om. The actor expressed his desperation to work in India, in turn praying for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's loss in the 2024 General Assembly Elections so that his path could be cleared. The actor said that under PM Modi's tenure a ban was imposed on Pakistani artists in Bollywood.

Talking about his exploits in Bollywood he said, "I had so much potential. I only did 10-15 films, I could have done so much more. I really wanted to work along with Amitabh Bachchan." The actor went on to add, "It's not only Shah Rukh, Ranbir Kapoor, Preity Zinta, Shahid Kapoor (I also acted with them)."

Pakistan actor prays for PM Modi's defeat

On a question related to India-Pakistan relations, the actor stated that the tussle was all because of PM Modi, under whose tenure a ban was imposed on Pakistani artists in Bollywood.

When the YouTuber asked, "When do you see relations between India and Pakistan becoming close again? Whatever is happening, is it because of Modi?" The actor replied, "Yes, This is all because of Modi sahab. It is 100% because of him. Inshallah, he loses in 2024."

"Filmmakers and drama makers there want to work with Pakistan talent. But in digital times, they can't stop us. There are 2-3 things that help Pakistani actors evade this. There is a series of Anurag by Netflix where Pakistani actors are acting," he stated.

Ban on Pakistani artists in India

After the dastardly Uri attack in 2016, Pakistani artists were banned from working in Bollywood. In 2019, in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack, the All Indian Cine Workers Association announced a total ban on all Pakistani actors and artists.

The film association in a letter stated, “All Indian Cine Workers Association strongly condemns brutal terrorist attack on our soldiers at Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir. Our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims. AICWA stands with the nation in confronting such terror and inhumanity."

"We’re officially announcing a total ban on Pakistani Actors and Artists working in Film Industry. Still, if any organisation insist on working with Pakistani artists will be banned by AICWA and strong action will be taken against them. Nation comes first, we stand with our nation," it added.