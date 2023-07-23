Amid the ongoing economic crisis, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is running out of money and will need help from the national fund to operate. According to the Pakistani news outlet, the situation in Pakistan is so deplorable that the country’s main airlines won’t be able to operate without help for just one day. In light of this, the country’s government is thinking of bringing specialists to draw a time-bound restructuring plan to navigate the issue. The cash-strapped country is facing one of the worst economic crises in its history.

“Now PIA has come up with a plan to include Boeing-777 in its fleet by securing a plane on a lease after which the number of planes will come at 11. However, the overall financial position of the PIA is so bleak that it is left with no other option but to make a time-bound restructuring plan and then divide the PIA into three to four companies. The core business of the airline must be separated from other operations of engineering, kitchen and others,” a top official source told The News International on Saturday.

As per the Pakistani news outlet, the airlines’ total accumulated losses have exceeded to whopping PKR 600 billion. The source noted that PIA even failed to pay $50 million in navigation charges to Saudi Arabia. “The financial position of the PIA is so bleak that it could not pay $50 million navigation charges to Saudi Arabia, so they at one point had barred the national flag carrier to continue its operation after June 30, 2023,” the top official exclaimed.

Airlines met the finance minister to build a road map

In an effort to get out of the deep waters, the airline met the country’s Finance Minister Ishaq Dar to build a road map for the future. The PIA management met Dar at the Finance Division in Islamabad to discuss ways to revive the county’s national carrier. In the meeting, it was highlighted how the body could not be privatised under the ambit of law enacted by the parliament in 2016. The legislation converted the body from a statutory body to a corporation preventing it from getting privatised and adding more fuel to the fire.

Meanwhile, the government will struggle to allocate in this sector due to the finance minister’s vision moving forward and its contradiction with IMF’s demand. According to The News International, Dar intends not to bring the agriculture and construction sectors under the tax net. This contradicts the IMFs statement that these two sectors are grossly undertaxed and hence needed to be incorporated under a solid tax net to generate revenue. While Pakistan’s rate of inflation has improved in comparison to reaching an all-time high this year, the country is still struggling to maintain its federal reserves. Hence, it will be interesting to see how the nation will allocate its resources to safeguard the national air carrier.