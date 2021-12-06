The Pakistani church leadership on Sunday condemned the brutal mob lynching and killing of a Sri Lankan Christian by the frenzied Islamic hardliner mob in Sialkot, Pakistan. "Mr. Kumara's cold-blooded murder has left us all grieving,” the church leadership was quoted as saying by the Associated Press. Nearly 124 have been arrested in connection with the lynching of a Sri Lankan export manager named Priyantha Kumara by dozens of factory workers, who labelled the deceased as a ‘blasphemer’.

The unruly citizens grouped on the Sri Lankan national then later set his body on fire in one of the most nerve-wracking mob lynching incidents heard yet. The gruesome killing of Kumara, who was employed at a sports garments manufacturing factory in Pakistan for the last 10 years in the Wazirabad Road area, has left people worldwide shocked and devastated.

Church of Pakistan Moderator/President Bishop Dr. Azad Marshall and Roman Catholic Archbishop of Lahore Sebastian Francis Shaw told The Nation newspaper, “Our hearts and prayers go out to his family and to the Sri Lankan people on this great tragedy. As Pakistanis, our heads hang in shame.”

The huge public outcry over the Sialkot incident shows that the majority of the Pakistani citizens were against extremism and intolerance, Marshall iterated. National Commission on Human Rights (NCHR) has demanded quick action into the gruesome incident and justice served to the grieving family.

"We, at the commission, are deeply perturbed by the brutal mob violence and blatant violation of human rights, especially against a guest in our country. It is unfortunate that the commission is issuing its very first introduction statement over such a horrific incident that has shaken the whole nation," the statutory body was quoted as saying by Islamabad’s Dawn newspaper.

Authorities will investigate 'all aspects'

Law enforcement authorities in Pakistan's Punjab drafted a team of 10 and launched a search to identify the perpetrators of the mob lynching incident of Kumara, stressing that they would investigate "all aspects". The arrests came after the IG ordered officials to submit a report within 48 hours, reported Samaa TV. Among the hundreds detained in relation to the case is prime suspect Farhan Idrees, informed the provincial police chief, who has been supervising the mission. In the Sialkot incident, police have arrested Farhan Idrees, one of the main accused involved in torture and incitement. More than 100 people have been arrested. IG Punjab is supervising the whole matter,” the Punjab Police official wrote on Twitter.