Pakistani Citizens Up Against PM Sharif, Launch Campaign To End Perks For Powerful People

Amid the growing frustration among Pakistan nationals over the deplorable conditions of the country's economy, common citizens have launched a campaign against the powerful judges, military officers, politicians and bureaucrats of the country. Through the campaign, the common citizens are urging the people in power to pay their bills just like other common Pakistani nationals. Pakistan's economy is currently facing a major economic crisis, as the Shehbaz Sharif administration struggles to negotiate with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The Prime Minister has also introduced absurd austerity measures to keep the nation up and running.

"Hello, countrymen! Let's demand the government to stop giving free petrol, cars, servants, and posh residences to judges, military men, politicians, bureaucracy etc. They all should buy petrol like common citizens do, drive their cars, pay electricity bills from the salary they get,” the campaigners wrote in the letter. Expressing their frustration over the Pakistan government’s response to the current economic crisis, the citizens heavily criticised the Pakistan Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif and launched a social media campaign against him. Amid the major spike in inflation, the new citizen's unrest indicates how the current Pakistani administration is on the verge of collapse.

‘No Imran, no Sharif,’ Pak wants PM Modi

The reports of the citizen campaign came days after a video of a Pakistani man went viral, in which he expressed his dissatisfaction with Sharif’s way of governance. During a conversation with a YouTuber named Sana Amjad, the man expressed his love for the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and wished that partition never happened. "I wish Pakistan wasn't separated from India. We would then be purchasing tomatoes at PKR 20/kg, chicken for PKR 150/kg, and petrol at PKR 50 per litre," he said. "Modi is much better than us, his people respect and follow him so much". If we had Narendra Modi, we wouldn't need Nawaz Sharif, Benazir, or Imran, not even (late former military ruler) General (Parvez) Musharraf. All we want is Prime Minister Modi, as only he can deal with all mischievous elements in the country. India is currently the fifth-biggest economy in the world while we are nowhere,” he added.

Earlier this week, Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif introduced several absurd austerity measures in an attempt to save the Pakistan economy, Dawn reported. “All luxury cars being used by cabinet members are being revoked and will be auctioned,” Shariff said during a press conference on Wednesday. “Where needed, ministers will be provided with only one car for security,” he added. During the press conference, Sharif also announced that no new administrative unit will be made for the next two years.