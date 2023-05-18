Pakistani Civilians To Face Military Court? Here's Whether It Is Legal Or Not

The massive unrest in Pakistan sparked by the circumstances surrounding an embattled leader has shined a bright spotlight on the country's civilians, many of who now face the possibility of being tried in a court reserved for military proceedings. But how did they get there?

The saga began on May 9, the day of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's arrest. His detention sparked nationwide protests, as furious demonstrators took to the streets, clashed with police, and in some cases, vandalised public buildings and military institutions.

In the city of Lahore, a group of people stormed and vandalised the property of the regional army commander. This prompted the military to declare that it had gathered "irrefutable evidence" about the miscreants involved in "these heinous crimes". It further said that it will be prosecuting them under military laws.

Similar thoughts were echoed by the Shehbaz Sharif government, which pledged to establish more anti-terrorism courts to try PTI leaders and supporters over the recent violent protests and attacks, a claim that has been refuted by Khan. The former premier has alleged that "agencies men" had infiltrated peaceful protests and carried out acts of vandalism and arson.

Government officials have stressed using the Pakistan Army Act and the Official Secrets Act against those responsible for the violence. Thousands of PTI workers now face charges of arson and the threat of a trial in a military court. This has sparked a massive backlash from human rights activists, who argue that civilians have the right to be prosecuted through a fair process.

"While those responsible for arson and damaging public and private property during the recent protests should be held to account, they remain entitled to due process," the country's independent Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) said on Tuesday, according to VOA News.

Can civilians be tried in military courts? Here's what Pakistani law says

Under the Army Act of 1952, military courts serve the primary role of trying those who are part of the defence forces, or those who are the enemies of the state. However, in rare instances, civilians can also be tried, but only under a federal government order.

What can be the charges against civilians?

In Pakistan, those civilians who face accusations of attacking the armed forces, law enforcement, and military installations can be tried in the courts. In the recent protests that took place on May 9, many civilians, who according to the Shehbaz Sharif government were Imran Khan's supporters, had vandalised no less than ten Army, Air Force and Services installations, as per various media reports.

Why Human Rights activists are worried?

Military court proceedings in various countries are often shrouded in secrecy, and Pakistan is no exception. The courts run on a system different from the civilian legal system. They are operated by army officers and have judges who are part of the military itself. The trials conducted are behind closed doors, with no cameras or media persons present. Those who have been tried under the Army Act have no right to appeal. They can only challenge the question of jurisdiction in high courts and the Supreme Court.