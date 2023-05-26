Pakistani Man Thinks His Country Should Learn About India's Place In World; Here's Why

To mark Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's historic visit to Australia this week, the Sydney Harbour Bridge glimmered in vibrant hues of the Indian tricolor under the night sky. As onlookers gazed at the stunning spectacle, one Pakistani national perceived it as a reflection of India's place on the global stage.

A video shared on Twitter claims to show a Pakistani citizen in Australia urging the government back home to move past internal conflicts and disarray and refrain from comparing itself with India. With the illuminated bridge in the backdrop, the man says in his native language, "Can you see the flag behind me? This is the Indian flag shining bright in Sydney's most popular landmark, the Harbour Bridge."

He then points out that it is the same flag that Pakistan compares itself with. Emphasising that striking such a comparison is unnecessary, the man says, "Watch our situation and look where they are," referring to the political turmoil unraveling in Pakistan. "For god's sake," he then stresses, exhorting Pakistani leaders to not selfishly think about themselves but about the country.

Pakistani citizen highlights Albanese's "boss" remark for PM Modi

"I am talking about both the parties," the man continues, possibly addressing Pakistan's ruling coalition and Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party. The video concludes with the man noting how Australian Premier Anthony Albanese referred to PM Modi as "the boss" this week. Leaving things to one's imagination, the man continues, "You can think what kind of words are used for you across the world."

