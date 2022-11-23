Pakistani Intruder Repatriated Post 10-yr Jail In India; 'Won't Get Involved In Smuggling'

A Pakistani Intruder who entered India illegally was sent back to Pakistan after completing a 10 year-jail sentence. According to ANI, India repatriated a Pakistani intruder through the Attari-Wagah border on November 22. The intruder entered India through the Ramdass area in 2011. He came without a visa and a passport, and the authorities recovered a pistol and cartridge from him.

On November 23, Protocol Officer Arunpal told ANI that the Pakistani intruder’s name was Kala Massi. Arunpal belonged to Pakistan's Narowal region. In 2011, the court sentenced him to 10 years in prison and fined him Rs. 2,10,000 after finding him guilty of intrusion and smuggling.

Speaking to ANI, Arunpal said, “The name of the prisoner who has been released is Kala Massi, son of Gamma Masi. He is from Pakistan’s Narowal and he entered India without a passport and visa through the Ramdass area in 2011.” He added, “Massi was rounded up in Majitha and a pistol and cartridge were recovered from him. An FIR was lodged against him and the court sent him to 10 years in prison”. Making it clear that no currency was recovered from him, Arunpal said, “Kala Massi has completed his jail term and has been released from prison. He is being sent to Pakistan. No currency was recovered from him.”

'Will no longer be involved in smuggling': Pakistani Intruder Kala Massi

Kala Massi who was all set to leave India told ANI that he came to India on May 9, 2011, and said that he was involved in “smuggling”. According to Massi, he was sent to India by a man named Faisal Sheikh and he recalled how he was caught by the authorities who recovered, “a pistol and Rs. 10 Lakh”. Massi also claimed that this was not his first visit to India.

Maasi recalled the whole ordeal and told ANI, “ I visited India two-three times before also along with him (Faisal Sheikh). I am returning to Pakistan after 12 years. I lived in the old prison and later in Pratappur prison.” Massi then went on to promise that he will no longer be “involved in smuggling”.

India repatriated several Pakistani prisoners this year

In July, ANI reported that four Pakistani prisoners were repatriated by India after they completed their jail terms. The prisoner came from different regions of Pakistan. Two of them came to India three years ago. Arunpal in July told ANI, “They (Pakistani prisoners) had entered India illegally. They are released after the completion of their sentence. After completion of the paperwork, they will be handed over to the Pak rangers.” The prisoners were sent back to Pakistan from the Attari-Wagah border.

In March, PTI reported that prisoners named Sameera Abdul Rehman, Murtaza Asghar Ali, and Ahmed Raja were sent back to Pakistan after they completed their respective jail terms. While sharing the news, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs released a statement that reads, “India attaches the highest importance to addressing all humanitarian matters, including early release and repatriation of all Indian prisoners and fishermen from Pakistan.”