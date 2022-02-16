Pakistani Journalist Arrested, Booked Under Terrorist Act Over Remarks Against Imran Khan

In another telling tale of democracy in Pakistan, senior journalist Mohsin Baig was apprehended on Wednesday under unspecified charges a week after he passed controversial remarks against Prime Minister Imran Khan. Known to be a sharp critic of the PTI administration, Baig's residence in Islamabad was raided by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) after Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed lodged a complaint against him.

Although the Minister had filed the complaint against the journalist for using foul words to 'defame' him, FIA's Cyber Crime Wing (CCW) not only raided the journalist's house along with the police but also took him into custody. Pakistan's Geo News while speaking to his son revealed that Baig was roughed up by FIA officials who went to arrest him in plain clothes. “Initially, we thought that they (FIA personnel) were thieves and opened fire in the air but later they introduced themselves as law enforcers. We also asked them to show arrest warrants but they didn't have any," he said.

The FIA "faced resistance" during the raid and "dragged" the journalist to the van, The News International reported adding that Mohsin Baig's son was also injured during the raid.

What was the complaint about?

According to Pakistan media reports, Mohsin Baig was among the panellists on the TV One program hosted by anchor Gharedah Farooqui. The panel had discussed Prime Minister Imran Khan's decision to award 'best performance certificates' to 10 ministers under which Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed was adjudged the 'top performer'.

During the discussion, Baig had cited Imran Khan's ex-wife Reham Khan's book, quoting the part where she purportedly made sexually explicit remarks on the relationship between Murad Saeed and Prime Minister Khan.

According to the FIA, after initial resistance, the journalist was arrested and shifted to Margalla Police Station for interrogation. The police also registered a case under Anti-Terrorist Act, alleging that Baig used violent means to avoid arrest.

The Opposition has come down heavily on the arrest with Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari demanding the journalist's immediate release. This is the second arrest of a critic of the Imran Khan government this week. On Monday, the FIA arrested social media activist Sabir Hashmi for ”running trends against the prime minister” on social media.

Meanwhile, Mohsin Baig’s family has lodged a petition against his illegal detention and the Additional Sessions Judge Justice Zafar Iqbal after hearing the pleas appointed a bailiff to produce Baig in court.

(With agency inputs)