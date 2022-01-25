Pakistani Journalist Lambasts PM Imran Khan, Terms Him 'coward' For Always Playing Safe

A senior Pakistani journalist and human rights activist slammed Prime Minister Imran Khan and labelled him as a "coward" after decoding the latter's vague speech during his public engagement programme "Aap Ka Wazir-e-Azam, Aap Kay Saath." Speaking on a TV show, Marvi Sirmed stated that Khan has always played it "safe" in each and every field, including cricket. "Imran Khan is a cowardly individual. If you look at his journey, including his cricketing career, you will find that he has never been a daring person... he always plays it safe," she remarked as per ANI.

She also chastised PM Khan for not raising his voice against the Taliban regime. "When Taliban were killing our children, he never condemned the group. When he was pressed to do it, Khan said 'am I a fool they will kill me as well'" Sirmed said. She further added that the Prime Minister could never gather the courage to denounce Hafiz Saeed, an UN-designated terrorist and the founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). Marvi Sirmed asserted that the country does not expect its current Prime Minister to stand alone in front of any powerful establishment.

PM Khan draws flak for his "hollow speeches"

As per the report, Prime Minister Khan has once again become the cynosure of criticism for his "hollow speeches" in the country. During the public interaction, the PM stated that 'he will be more dangerous if the Opposition forced him to step down.' "PM Khan appeared uncomfortable and stressed throughout his speech. He felt sidelined and as if he was losing his grip (on the Pakistan government) and that some powerful people were attempting to throw him away... but he had no courage to say it directly," Sirmed added as per ANI.

Opposition slams Imran Khan for using 'religion as cover-up' for governance

It is pertinent to mention here that earlier last week, Pakistan's Opposition Leader in the National Assembly, Shehbaz Sharif lashed out at PM Khan for using "religion as a cover-up" for the country's governance and economic woes. "Really concerned with the way Prime Minister is using religion as a cover-up for the massive governance & economic breakdown the country has suffered in decades due to his policies," Sharif wrote on Twitter. He further stated that Such a self-serving strategy will cause more harm to the polity than it is being understood.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: AP/Twitter/@marvisirmed